Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Could Have Done More With Samoa Joe

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was utilized properly at the beginning in TNA Wrestling until Joe lost his undefeated streak against him and Joe’s value dropped dramatically.

Angle said, “Joe, he got utilized properly in TNA at the beginning. Until he lost his undefeated streak against me, his value dropped dramatically. They’ve never really picked back up and brought Joe back to the level he was when he was undefeated.”

He also discussed how the WWE did a lot with Samoa Joe when Joe was still under contract with the company, but he thinks the WWE could have done more with Joe as he was that talented.

“I think that WWE could have done more with him. They did do some, they did a lot, but I know they could have done more. He was that talented. I’m not sure if it had to do with his look. I love his look. I think that everybody should be different; big, tall, short, wide. Doesn’t matter. I don’t know if it had to do with his look, but Samoa Joe was so talented. He deserved to be a WWE Champion, he really did. Probably and that’s not me blowing smoke, that’s me being honest.”

Angle then discussed how the current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and himself had the best chemistry as well as how they were more compatible than any other wrestlers.

“Joe and I had the best chemistry. We always threw our two cents worth in, and we were always agreeable. I mean, if there was an idea that Joe liked, I liked it, too. If there’s an idea that I liked, Joe liked it, too. We were more compatible than any other wrestlers, even more than AJ Styles and myself. Joe and I, it was almost like we were Frick and Frack like we were related. You know, like we were twins because we thought the same way. We both had the same ideas, the same concepts.”

You can check out Angle’s full comments in the video below.

