KUSHIDA vs. Alan Angels Added To TNA iMPACT On AXS TV On 6/27

A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of KUSHIDA vs. Alan Angels to the lineup for Thursday’s new episode.

Also scheduled for the June 27 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS prime time program:

* Mustafa Ali will hold a State of the Union

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifier: Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifier: Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan

* Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside

* ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something