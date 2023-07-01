Exclusive: LA Knight Addresses His Growing Popularity In WWE, Nobody Coming Out The MITB Match The Same, & More

One of WWE’s hottest stars, LA Knight, exclusively spoke with PWMania.com‘s Lee Tarrier about his thoughts on his ever-growing popularity in WWE, his ambitions for Money In The Bank and more.

You can check out the complete interview below:

His thoughts on his ever-growing reactions on weekly TV over the last six months:

“I feel vindicated. I feel that this was something that was always the case and I don’t mean that in any inflated ego kind of way. It’s just the fact I’ve been doing this for a long time, I knew I always had something to bring to the game and…damn, who’s game is it? It’s my game at this point because everywhere we go, it’s been one song and that song goes one way. It goes L A Knight.”

His feelings going into Money In The Bank?

“There’s a level of excitement, sure. I’m looking forward to climbing that ladder and bringing that case down and at the same time, there’s a level of tension, which is damn, nobody is coming out the same way, we’re all gonna get beat up. The same time, can you plan for anything? Have a particular game plan? yes and no. For me, it’s keep going in, do what I do, my way, and in the end, if that means people getting dropped on their head and me grabbing that case.”

When is best to cash-in the MITB briefcase if he wins?

“Everyone want to ask the question, when would you cash in? Here’s the deal, with the Money In The Bank case, you gotta strike while the iron’s hot, you can have a general idea of when, but sometimes, an opportunity may arise and you got to take it, so I don’t wanna just go ahead and call the shots at this point.”

