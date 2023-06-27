LA Knight Considered Bringing Back Catchphrase He Used Prior To Signing With WWE

WWE SmackDown star LA Knight recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, LA Knight commented on possibly bringing back his “dummy” catchphrase that he used prior to signing with WWE:

“I’ve considered. Some people want it, but 90% of the people probably done even know. I don’t know, I mean if it came out organically, maybe, but I don’t wanna crowbar things. That’s the thing, I’ve never forced any lines. Now, at this point, I’ve got programmed stuff that’s in there, here, there, wherever. But, in it’s original form, it was all kinda stuff that happened. Then it’d be like, ‘oh that’s cool, let’s keep that.’ Could it come back? Maybe sprinkle it in here or there, you never know.”

Knight also revealed that he has a “Yeah” t-shirt coming out:

“Well, [a t-shirt is] actually in the works. I think they came up with one, and it should be coming out in the next week or to, if I’m not mistaken.”

You can check out the complete interview below: