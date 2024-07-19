LA Knight Discusses WWE’s Inner Circle Of Top Stars

LA Knight gained popularity among WWE fans last year after being repackaged as the Max Dupri character under Vince McMahon’s guidance. Since Triple H took over creative, Knight has excelled.

Knight’s popularity has skyrocketed since being given a boost last summer. He has been scheduled for high-profile feuds and fights, including against Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. He is currently feuding with Paul ahead of their United States title match at SummerSlam.

While speaking with Cody Rhodes on episode 1 of What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Knight discussed WWE’s “golden circle” of top talents and if fans set them against one another.

Knight said, “I haven’t actually looked at it that way. Yes and no. There have been comparisons, and I think that only happened because, with me busting out at the end of 2023 in the merchandise game, where I was up there and doing that stuff, and it was like, ‘Wait a minute, Cody was doing the merchandise numbers, now LA Knight’s doing the merchandise numbers, but Cody’s there, and it keeps switching.’”

Knight continued, “I think that kind of introduced that. I don’t feel like, maybe, I’m being overly humble, but I don’t feel like people have put me on that same level yet, if I’m honest……How terrible is it to have one guy and then a pool of guys who are just hoping to get a taste of it? Have I noticed a little bit of that? Sure, but I don’t think it’s risen to a fever pitch yet. I don’t think the general audience yet has put me on the same level….I’m like knocking on my ceiling, your floor. I’m on the eleventh floor. You’re on the twelfth. That’s what I feel most people perceive.”

You can check out the show below:



