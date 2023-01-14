LA Knight Explains What He Understands A “Pitch Black Match” Is Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble

What is a Pitch Black match?

Ahead of the first-ever Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, Knight attempted to answer this question.

“Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making,” Knight said when asked about the much-talked-about new gimmick match during his appearance on the ‘After the Bell with Corey Graves’ podcast. “There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be.”

Knight continued, “Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick ass street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it’s going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble.”

Check out the complete LA Knight interview from the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast by visiting Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.