LA Knight Fires Back At Kevin Nash During WWE SmackDown (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash called out LA Knight for being “an absolute rip off” of The Rock. In a subsequent podcast, Nash questioned Knight’s drawing ability, asking, “Why didn’t he get over anywhere else?”

Knight made a reference to Nash on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Knight brought up Nash’s “look at the adjective – play” promo from WCW in June of 1996.

Knight said the following while addressing The Miz’s “I came to play” song lyric:

“If I was a complete moron, I’d say ‘look at the adjective – play’ but I’m not so I’ll say look at the verb!”