LA Knight: “I Knew How To Get The People Behind Me To Some Degree”

WWE United States Champion “The Mega Star” LA Knight spoke with Brad Gilmore on a number of topics, including when he knew he could achieve greatness.

Knight said, “Not to blow smoke up my own keister here, but I would say within that first year of me being in the business, I kind of had a bit of a rap, where it was like I knew how to get the people behind me to some degree.”

On what he has as a talent now:

“I didn’t have it to the same level that I have it now, where it’s like I know how to kind of, you know, I can say the right things at the right time and, you know, I can get … I didn’t have like the catchphrases and all that stuff. That was kind of stuff that was developed through the years, where it was just like, ‘What do I say in my normal real life? Okay, this, okay, well let’s bring that in, and let’s do this, and does this fit? Okay, cool.’ And a lot of it was just kind of happy accidents. So I guess I kind of knew I was good at it maybe in that first year.”

