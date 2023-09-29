LA Knight Set To Return On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

“The Mega Star” LA Knight missed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown due to contracting COVID-19.

He was set to be part of the closing segment, which featured 16-time World Champion John Cena getting destroyed by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

PWInsider.com reports that The Mega Star has tested negative to COVID-19, and is feeling better.

Knight is expected to return on tonight’s episode of SmackDown in Sacramento.

Last week’s segment would have seen Knight teaming with Cena against Uso and Sikoa in a Tag Team match at WWE Fastlane.

The Tag Team match for WWE Fastlane has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be made official tonight on SmackDown.