LA Knight Teases Potential WWE-Netflix Crossover Projects

Top WWE star LA Knight spoke with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge about several topics, including possible WWE and Netflix crossovers.

Knight said, “My first instinct is, we should do something comedic, but I don’t think that would be the right move. I feel like we need to do some sort of – maybe we take it easy on me and get my feet wet with a little maybe action-drama of some sort. Maybe it’s some sort of a miniseries, or maybe even a little quick, little quick little movie or something.”

On who he would want to work with:

“Sydney Sweeney [laughs]. For me, acting is not an end all, be all. But if the opportunity presents itself, I won’t say no.”

On his favorite Netflix shows:

“I really enjoyed Nailed It!, but, like, I really always binge watch whatever the latest true crime show is every month. [And] Stranger Things, absolutely fantastic! One of my favorite shows of all time. So any combination of that, if you can figure out a Stranger Things, baking, true crime show and put me as the host of that, let’s do it!”