LA Knight vs. The Miz Confirmed For WWE Payback 2023

You can officially pencil in a must-see match with a mega-star for WWE Payback 2023.

“The Most Must-See WWE Superstar” The Miz and “The Mega Star” LA Knight have been confirmed for one-on-one action at the WWE Payback 2023 premium live event coming up next weekend.

Also scheduled for the show is Cody Rhodes on “The Grayson Waller Effect,” Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. title, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World title, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match, as well as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE World Heavyweight title.

