Lacey Evans Announces The Birth of Her Second Child and Shares Photos

Lacey Evans posted the following on Instagram:

“I found out shortly after getting pregnant that due to covid my family wouldn’t get to fully be apart of welcoming our second child into the world. My daughter wouldn’t be allowed in the hospital at all and my husband would have many restrictions. I couldn’t imagine my Lil lady missing it. I couldn’t imagine the limitations and the birthing experience we would be left with……so home it was. Born 4:20am in my recliner. 7lbs 8oz. With my Lil lady and husband by my side the entire time.

I got to see her reaction. I got to watch his smile. It was one of the hardest yet most rewarding things I’ve ever done and She is perfect. I’m going to take a nap now✌⌛❤🙏”

PWMania.com would like to congratulate Lacey and her family!