Lady Leigh Explains How WWE Release Affected Her Confidence

Former WWE talent Lady Leigh, previously known as Jin Tala, has reflected on the one-year anniversary of her departure from the company, opening up about the emotional impact of her release and the progress she has made since returning to the independent wrestling scene.

Leigh, who competed under WWE’s Evolve brand before being released on October 10, 2025, shared a personal statement on social media Saturday marking exactly one year since receiving the unexpected news.

The wrestler recalled learning of her release during her boyfriend’s birthday dinner, explaining that the lack of an explanation initially caused her to question her abilities.

“This day last year, I was released from WWE,” Leigh wrote. “The call taken at my boyfriend’s birthday dinner … no reasons were given. It left me thinking I didn’t have what it takes.”

Despite the disappointment, Leigh said she remained determined to continue wrestling rather than allowing WWE’s decision to bring her career to an end.

“But Im a stubborn mf, & chased a gut feeling that my potential hadn’t reached a limit yet & that I would decide when I’m done,” she continued.

A year after her release, Leigh is now competing in Japan, an experience she described as an important part of her continued development as a professional wrestler.

She expressed excitement about the opportunities she has received and her progress toward establishing herself in the style of wrestling she is most passionate about.

“Now im in Japan, creating unforgettable memories & getting closer to the type of wrestling I love & to be loved by wrestling,” she wrote. “I’m evolving, adapting, ever growing. Set your and watch it burn brightly & beautifully.”

Since leaving WWE, Leigh has continued building her career through appearances for various independent wrestling promotions.

She also reached another milestone earlier this month when she made her Ring of Honor debut, adding to her growing list of opportunities outside WWE.

Leigh’s comments highlight how her career has developed over the past 12 months, with the former Evolve talent now pursuing new experiences internationally after initially questioning her future in professional wrestling.