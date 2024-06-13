Lance Archer Believes He Should Be In The Running For The Vacant AEW TNT Title

AEW star Lance Archer recently spoke with Hitting the Turnbuckle on a number of topics including how he believes he should be in the running for the vacant TNT Title.

Archer said, “Not all the participants have been named for the TNT ladder match. I have a pretty rich history with the TNT Title in the sense that I was challenging for the first ever championship back in 2020 and I challenged again in 2021. I absolutely believe that I should be in that conversation and having one of those matches to be part of that TNT ladder match at Forbidden Door. Who knows what’s going to happen and what is on the table, but I absolutely believe I should be in that picture.”

