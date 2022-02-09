Lance Archer Reveals How He Could Have Died or Been Paralyzed From AEW Injury

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Lance Archer talked about his recent injury. Archer had been out of action since he landed on his head after attempting a moonsault during his World Title eliminator tournament match against Eddie Kingston on the October 23rd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Here was what Archer had to say:

“I feel great. I mean, I’m beyond blessed for the fact that I actually didn’t break my neck. You know, a centimeter a different way, and it could have been a completely different result. I basically gave myself an extreme version of whiplash, because I bounced off my forehead. But if it had been any part of the crown of my head, I probably would have been paralyzed or dead. So beyond blessed that that didn’t happen.”

“The medical staff here has been extremely amazing. You know, they’ve kept me on the road. They’ve kept me in physical therapy here with our guys, and I’ve done everything that they’ve asked me to do before coming back. They had different physical exercises they’ve asked me to do, I’ve stayed on top of them, and they’ve been extremely happy.”