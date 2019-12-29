Lars Sullivan Trends On Twitter After Adult Video Surfaces

Lars Sullivan, who has been recovering from a knee injury, was trending on Twitter after an adult video featuring a person that is allegedly him went viral.

The video, uploaded to the adult website Randy Blue, shows a man resembling Sullivan named Mitch Bennett receiving oral sex from another man.

Sullivan was recently under fire for comments he made on Bodybuilding.com’s message board that were considered to be homophobic. Sullivan ended up issuing an apology for the remarks.

WWE is Lars Sullivan territory Pornhub: *clears throat* "THIS IS LARS SULLIVAN TERRITORY! pic.twitter.com/UkeTn89Dpc — Fiending for Followers‼️🎅 (@Fiend4Follows) 29 December 2019

Lars Sullivan being racist and homophobic online, but gay for play in real life has got to be the final twist of 2019: pic.twitter.com/pZKu8OcTO7 — Leon Langford (@MasonLLL) 29 December 2019

Lars Sullivan caught appearing in gay porn after being busted for homophobic comments sounds about right 😂 #WWE — Kenton (@Kenton_la) 28 December 2019

Lars Sullivan…did gay porn…after making Homophobic comments… pic.twitter.com/3iQUh3hfFM — The Blue Print🐾 (@WhipDatHoe) 29 December 2019