Lars Sullivan Trends On Twitter After Adult Video Surfaces

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Lars Sullivan, who has been recovering from a knee injury, was trending on Twitter after an adult video featuring a person that is allegedly him went viral.

The video, uploaded to the adult website Randy Blue, shows a man resembling Sullivan named Mitch Bennett receiving oral sex from another man.

Sullivan was recently under fire for comments he made on Bodybuilding.com’s message board that were considered to be homophobic. Sullivan ended up issuing an apology for the remarks.

