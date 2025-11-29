Lash Legend Reveals How She Learned Of Her WWE Main Roster Call-Up

WWE star Lash Legend spoke with Adrian Hernandez about various topics, including how she learned of her call-up to the main roster.

Legend said, “I got a notification that I was needed for SmackDown and I’m like, ‘Okay, cool.’ You know, I’ve been to SmackDown a few times here and there. But once I officially got there, they were like, ‘Yes, we officially want you on the main roster.’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ I was so happy, so grateful. And I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’ And we’ve been going since I’ve started.”

On who she told first:

“I told my man. I called up my wonderful Trick Williams and I’m like, ‘It’s official. We going.’ So he was super-supportive. But of course my whole family was like so excited for me, turned up. We all just like eager and just like, ‘Yes, it happened.’ So, everybody’s been so supportive. I’m super grateful for all the support and love that I’ve had. Family, friends, everybody. like the WWE universe. They missed some Lash Legend, so I’m glad to officially be there.”

