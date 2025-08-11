Late Addition To Tonight’s WWE Raw Lineup Just Announced

Although Naomi vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship has been pulled from tonight’s live episode of WWE Raw at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, a new match has just been added.

Heading into the August 11 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, the company has announced AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano in tag-team action.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri, Sami Zayn vs. Rusev, as well as an opening segment featuring CM Punk.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.