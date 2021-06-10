Latest Backstage News Regarding WWE’s Plans For SummerSlam 2021

During the latest edition of the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian provided some more news items regarding the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV. As previously noted, WWE is looking to make this year’s Summerslam a Wrestlemania-caliber show.

The story of WWE looking at six different stadiums for Summerslam was reportedly planted by the company and Las Vegas had already been decided as the location. Zarian noted that the people in Vegas really wanted the vent and WWE President Nick Khan played a role in wanting to make the event a spectacle.

It was talked about how WWE is “pulling out all the stops” for Summerslam and it will be a jump start to get eyes back on the product. Zarian said that he feels John Cena is on the card because WWE wants the show “to be done right.” As previously noted, Cena vs. Roman Reigns is the rumored main event for the PPV.

While major names are rumored for Summerslam, Zarian stated that he doesn’t believe Lesnar is going to be on the card for Summerslam and said “if he is, it would’ve been that something changed from the early plannings.” Zarian added that as of now, Lesnar isn’t booked for the show but that could change with over two months until the event.

Expect Lesnar to return at some point but I personally have not been told he is on the card for sure. I know there were some reports regarding this and it's not accurate. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 10, 2021

Becky Lynch and Edge are two additional names that are rumored to be returning in time for Summerslam. Back in April, Nick Khan talked about how Becky would be back in the “not too distant future” and Becky has been seen training in recent weeks.