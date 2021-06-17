Latest News On Bobby Lashley’s MMA Status

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is still signed to a Bellator MMA contract.

Lashley recently spoke with Fightful Select and said he won’t close the door on his MMA career. He also revealed that he has had more talks with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion, but he’s still under contract to Bellator, so he’d likely have to fight there if he did return to the cage.

Lashley made his surprise WWE return in April 2018 and Bellator ran with some of that momentum by quickly releasing a statement to announce that he was still under contract at that time.

Lashley spoke with TV Insider in September 2020 and talked about his agreement with Bellator. That is when he also revealed his first talks with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship for a bare knuckle fight.

“I’m fighting until I can’t fight anymore,” Lashley said in September 2020. “I just had a conversation with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship guy. We discussed going out there and doing a bare knuckle fight. I still have an agreement with Bellator. I always thought I would find my way back to WWE. When I signed my Bellator contract, I had an out clause for the WWE. It said if WWE alone offered me a contract they would relieve me from the Bellator contract. [Bellator MMA President] Scott Coker is an amazing guy. The fact he gave me that contract was just incredible. But since he gave me it, I still have fights with Bellator and can fight with them, which is a really good thing.”

Lashley originally signed with Bellator in July 2014, and made his debut with a win over Josh Burns at Bellator 123 on September 5, 2014, in the second round via submission. Since then he defeated Karl Etherington at Bellator 130, defeated Dan Charles at Bellator 138, defeated James Thompson at Bellator 145, and defeated Josh Appelt in his last fight at Bellator 162 on October 21, 2016.

Lashley currently has a professional MMA record of 15 wins and 2 losses. That breaks down to 6 wins by knockout, 6 wins by submission, 3 wins by decision, 1 loss by knockout, and 1 loss by decision.

Lashley will defend his WWE Title against Drew McIntyre inside Hell In a Cell at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more.