– As PWMania.com previously reported, Charlotte Flair posted a photo over herself with Andrade El Idolo during the Christmas holiday. Meltzer noted that the two “had a temporary split” but are now back together.

– Elisah Spencer, the fan who jumped the guardrail and attacked Seth Rollins on the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW, was apparently in attendance at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.