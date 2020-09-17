Latest News On Daniel Cormier Possibly Joining WWE

In an interview with SI.com, MMA fighter Daniel Cormier commented on a possible run with WWE:

“We’ve been talking,” Cormier told Sports Illustrated. “We’ve spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I’ve watched and loved my entire life.”

“Put me at the commentary table,” Cormier says. “Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. I would love that, and I wouldn’t be faking it. WWE is something I’ve loved my entire life.”

“Then, after those six months, what if I’m sitting next to Michael Cole, and Roman comes over and smacks the microphone out of my hand?” Cormier says, with the excitement picking up in his voice. “But I’m an announcer. Will I hit him back? Then you’re asking if this will happen or not. That’s what I want, that slow build, the type of story you want to see, and your heart feels like it’s going to explode while you’re waiting for it. Give me the slow build, let it simmer.”