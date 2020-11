WrestleVotes provided the following update on Edge and WWE Wrestlemania 37:

Further: source states the initial idea came up as names were thrown around as possible opponents for a Wyatt & Bliss team at Mania. Edge & Beth Phoenix were mentioned. Source states both matches are “unlikely”. Orton vs Edge remains the plan as of now.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 17, 2020