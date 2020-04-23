Latest News On Finn Balor’s NXT Status – Not Backstage At TV Tapings

As seen during this week’s WWE NXT broadcast, Finn Balor didn’t appear on the show.

WWE’s storyline reason for him not appearing was that an “incident” occurred backstage prior to the show going live.

William Regal then decided to remove Balor from his scheduled match with Velveteen Dream.

For what it’s worth, Balor was not backstage at the TV tapings so something is up.

We hope to have more later today.