Latest News On Finn Balor’s NXT Status – Not Backstage At TV Tapings

As seen during this week’s WWE NXT broadcast, Finn Balor didn’t appear on the show.
WWE’s storyline reason for him not appearing was that an “incident” occurred backstage prior to the show going live.
William Regal then decided to remove Balor from his scheduled match with Velveteen Dream.
For what it’s worth, Balor was not backstage at the TV tapings so something is up.
We hope to have more later today.
We can confirm an incident occurred earlier today in the #WWENXT locker room. @FinnBalor’s belongings were found ransacked and GM @RealKingRegal has been made aware of the situation. The incident will be addressed when #WWENXT begins at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/v1nKS7cMr4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2020