Latest News On How Many People Might Attend WWE WrestleMania 37

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that WWE could be looking to sell up to 45,000 tickets for each night of WWE Wrestlemania 37.

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided an update on the attendance plans for Wrestlemania:

“I can independently confirm reports #WWE is aiming for about 45,000 people per night at Raymond James Stadium for #WrestleMania, which would be by far the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in America since the pandemic began. I have reached out to the Tampa Bay Sports Authority, which manages Raymond James Stadium, but have yet to hear back.

Tickets are on-sale 3/16, though it hasn’t publicly been said how many will be available. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last fall that allows for stadiums to run full capacity should they choose to, but no one has run a show to that magnitude so far. I’m not sure who was first to report this number, but I know it was discussed in @davemeltzerWON’s Observer this week.

The Texas Rangers have clearance to fill their stadium with about 40k to start the season (right around the same time as WrestleMania). Daytona International Speedway officials estimated to me Daytona 500 attendance was in the 25k-30k range. So this would be biggest.

Remember: just because #WWE WANTS 45,000 each night doesn’t mean it will get it. No international travel makes it hard.

I suspect it will sell out, but will 45,000-80,000 people travel to Florida? Perhaps, but I expect many tickets will hit resale market for WrestleMania.”

