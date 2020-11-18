Latest News On Riddle’s Lawsuit, JTG Comments On Shad Gaspard

– Court documents show that WWE is now looking to move Candy Cartwright (Samantha Tavel)’s multi-million dollar lawsuit against Matt Riddle and WWE from municipal to federal court, according to HeelByNature.com. As part of the process, WWE needed consent forms from all of the defendants. WWE being served a summons by Tavel’s legal counsel on October 26th is what led to the company seeking to move the case to federal court.

As previously noted, Cartwright claims that she was sexually assaulted by Riddle and filed a $40 million lawsuit against him, WWE, EVOLVE, and EVOLVE’s Gabe Sapolsky.

– During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, JTG talked about his former Cryme Tyme partner Shad Gaspard who passed away earlier this year in a drowning accident. JTG mentioned that Gaspard should receive WWE’s Warrior Award:

“He definitely should. I don’t know what’s a bigger heroic act than putting his life on the line for his son. But honestly, he would have done it if it was another child. If it was me, he probably would have did the same exact thing.”

“I don’t know if a lot of people know this but me and Shad were best friends. We were like brothers. We were pretty much like family. I spent a few Thanksgivings with him and his family. If I had an issue or financial problem or if I just had like personal problems, he was there for me. He was always there for me.”