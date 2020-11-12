Latest News On The Bella Twins Possibly Making A WWE Comeback

In an inteview with USWeekly.com, Nikki Bella’s fiancée Artem Chigvintsev commented on the Bella Twins possibly making a comeback in WWE:

“She’s been having talks about coming back and doing something together with [her twin sister], Brie [Bella.] They both have kids, and I feel like they still have this unclosed chapter with wrestling. I would not be surprised.”

Nikki also spoke with the website and mentioned that John Cena reached out to her and Brie after giving birth:

“So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!”

“All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!”