Latest News On The Injuries From This Past Week In WWE

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed several WWE stars getting hurt during last week’s events.

“Last week there were actually like 6 people who were knocked out which is a lot in 2 different shows. So, I guess on the Worlds Collide show Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe, and Roderick strong and then on RAW it was Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Riddick Moss. I don’t know exactly what happened, but why — it’s probably just weird lucky, like sh*t happens type of thing. It is interesting that 6 people got injured in 3 days even though the injury rate is fairly high in — very high in the company that’s unusually high, especially when their bell run, concussion, whatever. I’m not sure if all 6 are concussions I guess we’ll have to see who’s available, but they were all knocked out or knocked silly in their matches.”

Moss wrestled Cedric Alexander before RAW on Main Event so it’s possible that he got hurt during that match.