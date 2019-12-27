Latest News On The Usos & WWE, Which Stars Triple H Would Like To Face

– WrestleVotes noted the following about The Usos and WWE now that Jimmy Uso’s DWI legal case is over:

Source says the creative team was recently instructed to start coming up with ideas for a return of The Usos. They are slated to remain on RAW, however, as you guys know, that means nothing. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) 27 December 2019

– During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Triple H discussed which superstars he would be interested in having a match against:

“If I were to look at it now, clearly for me from the white meat Shawn Michaels-selling babyface side, [Johnny] Gargano. [Tommaso] Ciampa is different – he’s more like my character was and a different style. Velveteen Dream, just the visuals and the image that you could present with him is totally different. It’s hard to put a singular one. Finn Balor would be another one for me, for sure, and I know I’m just stating the same stuff he [Shawn Michaels] did. Then again, you look at somebody like Keith Lee and the stuff that he can do – a big guy like that – and I go like, ‘Man!’ It would be hard not to have something super enjoyable with him.”