Latest News On ‘Thigh Slaps’ Reportedly Being Banned In WWE

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the report that wrestlers are no longer allowed to use “thigh slaps” as sound effects in matches:

“This is what I was told, but it’s not like I’m gonna get an official [response] anyway. What I was told was at some point on a Smackdown show somebody did a leg slapping deal and Vince got mad because it was so obvious.”

“There’s a little sign [at Gorilla Position] that says: ‘do not slap leg when kicking.’ So that’s the instructions for the main roster. I don’t know if they’re gonna fine people, but they absolutely have a warning.”