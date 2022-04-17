Latest News On Ticket Sales For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 6,920 tickets and there are 553 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey – I Quit Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Title Unification Match