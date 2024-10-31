Latest News On WWE ID Program

This week, WWE announced the launch of WWE ID, a program that will allow independent wrestlers to join the company.

Some wrestlers will become WWE ID prospects, and several wrestling schools have received the WWE ID designation. These schools include Booker T.’s Reality of Wrestling, Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, and Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported on this week’s Pollock & Thurston that no names were revealed, but he believes an announcement will be made at some point to confirm those names.

It’s intended to run concurrently with their Next In Line (NIL) program, providing a pathway for evaluating and recruiting college athletes for potential WWE careers. Those with WWE ID contracts can work wherever they want, without restriction.

Thurston stated that WWE is currently only working with schools, not promotions. WWE does not provide financial support to the affiliated schools.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE has been working on the launch of WWE ID intermittently for several years, with Gabe Sapolsky in charge. This program will also allow them to send existing developmental talents to other training schools for additional experience.