Latest News On WWE WrestleMania In Las Vegas and The 2021 Hall Of Fame

It was recently rumored that Las Vegas would be hosting a Wrestlemania in the near future at the new Allegiant Stadium. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the news regarding upcoming Wrestlemania locations and mentioned that Las Vegas could end up getting the event in 2024:

“Everyone expected Los Angeles to be this year, and they moved it, and then it was gonna be Las Vegas, maybe Vegas will get the year after.”

Meltzer also commented on the status of the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony:

“The last I heard was to hold a WWE Hall Of Fame virtually without fans, but that could change. That might be tough.”