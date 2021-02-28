Latest News Regarding Rob Van Dam and WWE

During an appearance on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, Rob Van Dam talked about being featured in an upcoming WWE Icons documentary:

“They [WWE] contacted me and asked if I’d be interested and that they wanted to make a documentary on me, and I said sure, I’d be interested. We haven’t actually shot much of it yet, but, [whispering] it comes out in May. So we’re gonna be shooting a lot of it real soon. So I’m excited about it, I’m talking to them [WWE] about doing a book, we’re in talks.”

RVD also commented on who would possibly induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame when the time comes:

“Kinda has to be Paul (Heyman) doesn’t it, I think it has to be Paul, Has to be Paul, Sabu doesn’t talk very good, (laughing) On the real, Paul is the only producer/agent that’s ever had my best interests at heart and understood me, you know and because of that, ya know it has to be him as predictable as it is.”

