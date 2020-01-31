Latest News Regarding The Management Shakeup In WWE

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding the announcement that WWE co-president’s George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are departing the company:

Scapegoats as earnings to be announced Thursday are said to be lower than expected. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 30, 2020

Twitter account @VoicesOfWrestling noted the following regarding the upcoming WWE quarterly report:

As discussed on both the new Flagship and Wrestlenomics Radio eps released earlier tonight, an interesting aspect of next Thursday's WWE quarterly report will be just how much money WWE is receiving from USA for NXT. There are some industry whispers that the actual number is $0. — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) January 31, 2020

Zach Linder, who used to work for WWE, shared the following story about Barrios: