Latest News Regarding WWE and AEW’s Taping Schedules

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE has matches in the can for tomorrow’s RAW and Wednesday’s NXT but nothing yet for Friday’s Smackdown. Meltzer noted the following about WWE’s plans:

“They’re looking to tape SmackDown some time between now and Friday. There was a location they’re trying to keep secret. It’s supposed to be in a shut-down state, but we’ll see what happens. So maybe they won’t be able to do it, maybe they will, but that’s the goal.”

Meltzer also commented on the AEW TV tapings:

“AEW taped all week, they stopped on Thursday night because they had to stop by midnight. They taped Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday this week, they taped tons of stuff. I’m presuming that they taped the TV Title tournament, at least up to the finals. I don’t know that they taped the finals. And maybe they did, maybe for backup they probably should have, but I don’t know, that’s not supposed to be until May 23 (Double or Nothing). There’s not gonna be any AEW tapings for a while. They are shut down for a while. Now, what’s gonna happen on May 23, nobody knows. Are they gonna do an empty arena? Are they gonna be able to do an empty arena? Can they get people to travel? Who the hell knows? The only people at this taping other than Chris Jericho, who did a lot of TV announcing on these shows, but aside from Jericho the only people at the tapings were the ones who were there Wednesday. So it’s that crew over and over and over again because they were not gonna let anyone from New York City come, the California guys didn’t come, Seattle no-one was supposed to come.”

Meltzer brought up how AEW President Tony Khan offered to pay for hotels so talents would not have to travel back and forth. Meltzer added that at least referee Aubrey Edwards took Khan up on the offer since she’s from the Seattle area.