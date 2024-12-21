Latest On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

In the summer of 2024, Paul “Triple H” Levesque mentioned that WWE would be open to discussions with Brock Lesnar whenever he decided to return. However, reports later surfaced indicating that people within WWE had “no interest” in bringing Lesnar back, despite Triple H’s public statement.

With WrestleMania 41 season approaching, speculation about Lesnar’s potential return has resurfaced. Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com addressed these rumors, stating:

“I have been informed that there’s been no internal conversations regarding Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE, and the belief is that he will not be returning any time in the foreseeable future.”

For now, it seems unlikely that Lesnar will make an appearance during WWE’s biggest season of the year.