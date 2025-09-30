Latest On International Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony In October

The following was sent out this week:

2025 Induction and Awards Weekend International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

Saturday, October 11, 2025

4:00pm-6:30pm.

MVP Arena, 51 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY

Gathering at the Museum (first viewing of Class of 2025 Bronze Plaques).

Donations accepted at the door.

6:30pm-8:30pm.

MVP Arena, 51 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY

Bill Apter’s 80th Birthday Bash. Live and interactive “Apter Chats” with stars and personalities the pro wrestling business. The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame will help celebrate 80 years of the greatest journalist in pro wrestling history.

Anyone who purchased a full price dinner ticket may attend the Birthday Bash. All others $20

Sunday, October 12, 2025

1:00pm-3:00pm.

MVP Arena, 51 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY

Tour the Museum. Donations accepted at the door.

6:00pm-10:00pm

Crown Plaza Desmond Hotel. 660 Shaker Road, Albany, NY

6:05pm WTBS – Wrestlers Talkin’ Before The Show (Cocktail Hour.)

7:00pm – Awards and Induction for the Class of 2025. Dinner hosted by Dave LaGreca Bill Apter, and Mac Davis. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

2025 HOF CLASS

* Trish Stratus

* Tito Santana (Santana will not be in attendance and his induction will happen on a later date)

* Tony Atlas & Rocky Johnson

* Johnny Rodz

* Clarence Bouldin – Trailblazer Award.

* NWA President Billy Corgan – Excelsior Award.

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) is a not for profit entity formed to preserve and honor the history of professional wrestling from around the world. Special attention will be given to ensure the contributions to professional wrestling by individuals from various backgrounds and diverse cultures will be highlighted in the establishment.

https://www.prowrestlinghall.org