We reported earlier today here on PWMania.com that Rusev has tested positive for COVID-19. Of course, Rusev is married to WWE Superstar Lana. As many of you know, Lana recently revealed that her mother and father have also tested positive for COVID-19.

In an update on Rusev’s positive diagnoses, he posted the following video to his YouTube page to explain the situation. You can check out the video below: