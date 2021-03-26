Latest On WrestleMania Ticket Sales, Wrestlers React To Peacock Pulling WWE Content

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Peacock has begun removing content that has been deemed offensive from the service’s version of the WWE Network.

A few wrestlers have publicly commented on the matter:

Pretty sure none of my dads WWF promos are making it to Peacock

😂😂😂😭😭😭 — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 25, 2021

Hey #Peacock if you wanted to edit out any of my dancing gimmick from 2003, that’d be okay. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 26, 2021

Hey @peacockTV! Can you edit me into some old RAWS? — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 26, 2021

– WWE is still advertising that a limited number of seats are available for Wrestlemania 37. As of early Friday, there were around 1,200 tickets left for Night One on Saturday and around 800 tickets left for Night Two on Sunday.