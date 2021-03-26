Latest On WrestleMania Ticket Sales, Wrestlers React To Peacock Pulling WWE Content

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Peacock has begun removing content that has been deemed offensive from the service’s version of the WWE Network.

A few wrestlers have publicly commented on the matter:

– WWE is still advertising that a limited number of seats are available for Wrestlemania 37. As of early Friday, there were around 1,200 tickets left for Night One on Saturday and around 800 tickets left for Night Two on Sunday.

