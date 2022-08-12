Latest Update on Karrion Kross’ Status for WWE Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns

Karrion Kross made his return to the WWE and was introduced into the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre storyline during the August 5, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Reigns vs. McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle has been rumored to include Kross, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said, “based on what we are told, unless we are back in the plans change regularly mode, Kross won’t be added to the Reigns vs. McIntyre match.” WWE reportedly feels that Reigns vs. McIntyre one-on-one “has to be the match” for Cardiff.

Due to Reigns’ part-time schedule, Meltzer further speculated that Kross would compete against McIntyre in live events. Reigns is also not currently scheduled for the October Extreme Rules PLE event.

The YouTube video of Kross' return has about two million views as of Friday morning.