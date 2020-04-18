Latest Update On WWE WrestleMania 37, SmackDown Hits New Low On FOX

– This week’s WWE Smackdown drew 2.190 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.239 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.145 million viewers. Last week’s show drew 2.304 million viewers. This was the least-watched edition of WWE Smackdown on FOX to date. The 10/25/19 episode drew 888,000 viewers but it aired on FS1 instead of FOX.

– As previously noted, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA announced the cancellation of the grand opening events on July 25th and July 26th. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding WWE’s current attitude towards Wrestlemania 37: