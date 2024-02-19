Law Firm In Chicago Wants To Help Anyone Who Has Experienced Or Witnessed Abuse In WWE

A Chicago-based law firm is looking for anyone who may have been affected by recent accusations made against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE.

The Pintas & Mullins law firm in Chicago launched a website, WWESettlements.com, where people can provide information if they feel they were ever “sexually assaulted, made to feel uncomfortable or witnessed abuse by Vince McMahon or anyone from WWE/UFC.”

The following was issued on their website: