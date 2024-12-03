Layla Comments On A Possible WWE Return

Former WWE star Layla appeared on the No Name Wrestling Podcast to discuss various topics, including possibly returning to the company in the future.

Layla said, “Yeah, now there is. Before, absolutely 100% no, I was not open to anything, I wanted a break, I wanted to get away. But now? Absolutely. Before I get too old and I can’t come back and do anything, yeah, one more time. I would honestly come back to do a Lay-Cool reunion. If that is possible and that is something that could happen, why not? It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We had a lot of fans when we were together. I would love to reunite with my best friend just one more time.”

On talent she’d like to work with:

“I’d say, I love watching Chelsea Green and Piper. I love their work, they’re great, I think that would be — I think that could work. I think that we could probably have a small run with them, something. Also, is it Stratton? I think she’s gonna be a huge star. I really do. Her look, her gear, but her in-ring skill is — I watched her in the [Elimination Chamber] and I was like, whoa. She killed it. I feel like she stole that match, she was the star. Jade would be amazing too, Jade’s gonna be a huge star.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)