Layla Discusses A Possible WWE Return

Former WWE star Layla appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where she discussed various topics, including her motivation to return to wrestling.

Layla said, “I think I wanted to come back out there and start working again.”

On not planning to have any matches:

“Oh God, no [laughs]. I meant just coming out there, working events and stuff like that. I left a lot of money on the table when I walked away. Because I still think that it’s nice to go to wrestling events, and like you were saying, the nostalgia and stuff like that. Since I’ve been gone for so long, it’s nice to go back.”

On whether she would step into the ring again:

“No, I’m too old, and I’m out of shape. I can’t say never, because I feel like if there was ever an opportunity for Michelle and I to do something like LayCool or something like that, of course. But not a run or anything. But if there was ever that opportunity, I think that would be so wrong of me not to do that. So to me, that would be the only thing I think I would come back for. But am I trying to have a match or anything like that right now? No. Sorry, no one wants to see it. I don’t want to embarrass myself, I don’t want to tarnish what I’ve had in my past career, kind of thing. So if I never come back, then I’ll just rather leave it the way it was.”

On whether she ever got invited by WWE for a Royal Rumble cameo or appearance:

“Yeah, actually, I got invited to a couple of [things]. I can’t remember exactly which ones, but the last time I think they invited me was in 2021, but I was pregnant.”

On if she’d want another opportunity for a one-off appearance or an anniversary show:

“Maybe. Yeah, maybe I think so. If the offer comes in, I probably would say yes.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)