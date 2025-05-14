Legal Win For Janel Grant In Evidence Battle With Dr. Colker In WWE-Related Case

A Connecticut state court judge has officially denied Dr. Carlon Colker’s motion to dismiss a petition filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, clearing the way for Grant to move forward in her effort to obtain evidence from Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness.

This ruling marks a pivotal development in the ongoing fallout from Grant’s high-profile federal lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. Grant alleges that between 2019 and 2022, McMahon directed her to undergo more than sixty treatments at Peak Wellness, which included undisclosed supplements and infusions. Dr. Colker has denied all such claims.

With the judge’s decision, Grant is now permitted to pursue discovery in this pre-suit action. That could include acquiring relevant documents, communications involving McMahon, and depositions or testimony from both Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness staff. Colker’s legal team argued they had already provided Grant’s side with medical and billing documentation, but the court ultimately ruled in favor of allowing further evidence gathering.

Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling clarified the legal landscape, stating: “The case involving Grant and Colker is a state-level pre-suit bill of discovery action in the Connecticut Superior Court that’s separate from Grant’s federal lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis.” He further noted this state-level case is also distinct from Colker’s federal defamation suit against Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis.

This latest court development comes in the wake of Grant’s explosive federal lawsuit filed in January 2024, accusing Vince McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking. That case sparked national headlines and ultimately led to McMahon’s resignation from his executive roles at TKO Group Holdings and WWE.

