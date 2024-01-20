Legendary Tag Team Teases One Last Run

After spending almost ten years apart, fans could witness one of the greatest tag teams in history make one final run together.

The Dudley Boyz are among the most successful tag teams in wrestling history. D-Von and Bully Ray have won championships with every promotion they’ve worked for, including WWE, TNA Wrestling, NJPW, ECW, and others.

After retiring from the ring, D-Von began working as a WWE producer in 2016. He spent the last few years as an NXT trainer before leaving. They reunited last year when D-Von returned from retirement for an Impact 1000 tag team match, defeating Champagne Singh and Rohit Raju with Ray.

Last September, D-Von was at an autograph signing in Monroe, Michigan, and he stated that his appearance at the Impact 1000 tapings was not a one-time occurrence, as he has reportedly stated that he is coming out of retirement and wants to sign a contract with Impact.

D-Von has dealt with serious health issues in recent years. He revealed that he nearly died after suffering a severe stroke in 2020.

Ray sent out an interesting tweet today, asking fans if they would like to see The Dudley Boys reunite for one more match.

He stated, “What do ya think…1 last run??”