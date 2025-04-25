Lex Luger Explains Why He Missed WrestleMania 42 Hall Of Fame Stage Walk

WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger has opened up about the heartbreaking reason behind his absence from the Hall of Fame stage during WrestleMania 42 weekend. The former WWE and WCW legend, who now uses a wheelchair following a spinal injury sustained later in his wrestling career, shared details of a sudden accident that occurred just before the event.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Luger recalled the incident that happened en route to the ceremony.

“The Uber driver drops my wife and I off at the airport,” Luger began, setting the scene for the unexpected incident. “She’s getting out on the far side. The Uber guy rushed around to get my wheelchair at the airport, and when I went to turn to sit down, he panicked and moved the chair on me, and I landed on the sidewalk.”

Luger went on to describe the painful aftermath of the fall, which left him unable to appear on stage for the Hall of Fame event as originally planned.

“I fell and my whole right leg went down, so we had to call it audible at the last minute. We were hoping it would come around in time for the Hall of Fame the following night.”

In addition to missing the Hall of Fame, Luger also confirmed he was unable to attend WrestleMania 42, which took place the following day.

“With all that happened with the injury and everything, the next day, on Saturday, I could hardly get out of bed,” Luger explained. “I called the guys, and they were so cool about it, and said, ‘Look, we’d love to have you down there. Let’s see how you feel later today’, but it was obvious by late afternoon that I wasn’t gonna be able to get there.”

Luger’s absence was felt by fans and colleagues alike, many of whom had hoped to see him take a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. Despite the setback, Luger’s positive outlook and resilience remain a testament to his enduring legacy in the wrestling world.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Lex Luger, WWE Hall of Fame updates, and WrestleMania fallout.