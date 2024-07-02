Lex Luger Shares His Thoughts On The Wyatt Sicks

WWE legend Lex Luger recently took to an episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including The Wyatt Sicks.

Luger said, “I’d like to see it go for him [Dallas]. I’d like to see it go for the legacy of his brother…I love Mike Rotunda…That stuff’s kind of far out for me. But I’m old school, so I don’t know. I’ll have to see more of it…of where they go. I’d like to see it succeed for the Rotundas and the legacy there. That’s a great storyline. [But[ I’d like to see how they’re going to handle all of that, for sure. I’m not sure I’m all in on it yet though.”