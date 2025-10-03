Lexis King Shares Sad News Of His Brother’s Passing

WWE NXT star Lexis King announced on his official Twitter (X) account the tragic news that his brother, Jesse Morgan, has passed away.

There is currently no information regarding the cause of Morgan’s death, but updates will be provided as they become available.

King wrote, “I lost my brother today. He was a badass, highly intelligent, witty and charismatic dude who grew up in the 90s.

He loved video games, Warhammer, R.A. Salvatore, among many other cool bro stuff.

Recently we had been on Discord playing StarCraft 2 co-op together and he was enrolled in classes at the University of Cincinnati. He was a veteran who suffered from issues after surviving some traumatic events while serving in Afghanistan.

He loved his country, his last Facebook post was this: “Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

Some words to live by… The battle with your demons is now over brother.

Rest in Peace Jesse Morgan 🙏”

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Lexis King and his family.